PSJA North senior twin brothers Danny and Dante Garcia both announced their verbal commitments to play football at UTRGV on Tuesday evening.

They’re both four-year starters who have been instrumental in PSJA North’s success over the past four seasons with two undefeated district championships and six playoff victories.

Danny Garcia, listed at 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds, is a four-year starter at defensive end who has quick feet and strength to shed blocks, stop the run and rush the passer. He’s recorded 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, five hurries and one forced fumble in nine games this season. As a junior last season, Danny posted 129 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 21 quarterback pressures and four pass deflections.

Dante Garcia, listed at 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds, started at left and right tackle his first three years with the Raiders and proved to be dominant force overpowering opponents. This season, he’s transitioned to the defensive side of the ball to play defensive end opposite of Danny and has been just as effective. He’s tallied 35 tackles with one sack, two tackles for loss and one pass deflection in five games this season. As a junior on the offensive line, Dante posted 141 pancake blocks and allowed zero sacks in 14 games.

They both shared The Monitor’s 2022 All-Area Football Linemen of the Year honors after leading the Raiders to the Region IV-5A DI championship game. PSJA North is currently 9-0 overall and is the No. 7-ranked team in Class 5A Division I, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s latest state rankings.

The Garcia brothers are the third and fourth PSJA North Raiders to commit as part of the first class in UTRGV football history, joining offensive lineman Joe Derek Vecchio and quarterback Alejandro Aparicio.

UTRGV football will conduct a practice season in 2024 before officially kicking off Division I college football in the Rio Grande Valley in August 2025.

