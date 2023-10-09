PSJA North senior quarterback Ale Aparicio announced his verbal commitment to play college football at UTRGV on Twitter on Monday.

Aparicio, a four-year letterman, has started all four years at quarterback for PSJA North. The dual-threat has completed 204 of 351 passes for 2,927 yards with 34 passing touchdowns and just eight interceptions in 31 games played. He’s also rushed for 1,719 yards, 26 rushing touchdowns and caught five passes for 117 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Aparicio has helped lead the Raiders to six playoff wins from 2020-22 at both the Class 6A and 5A levels.

The Raiders (6-0, 3-0) are currently the No. 8-ranked team in the state, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s latest Class 5A Division I rankings.

Aparicio joins fellow PSJA North teammate Joe Derek Vecchio as UTRGV football commits. Vecchio, PSJA North’s All-Area and All-Valley center, made his verbal commitment in late August.