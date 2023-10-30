Mission Veterans quarterback Braden Luedeker used his arm and legs to lead the Patriots to an impressive 49-28 victory over PSJA Memorial last Friday to earn RGVSports.com Player of the Week honors for Week 10.

The senior signal-caller completed 21 of 29 passes for 336 yards with three passing touchdowns. He added 115 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on nine carrires. Luedeker spread the love around by completing passes to six different receivers against the Wolverines.

Luedeker has completed 58.1% of his passes for 2,747 yards and 32 passing touchdowns in nine games this season. He’s also Mission Veterans’ leading rusher with 965 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Mission Veterans is 5-4 overall and 3-1 in District 16-5A DII competition. The Patriots will play for the district championship against Roma 7 p.m. Friday at Tom Landry Stadium in Mission.