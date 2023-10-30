Harlingen South’s Ariel Lopez (12) defends the net against McAllen High in Bi-District championship game at Harlingen South High School on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Harlingen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Katherine Williamson (6) hits the winning point at the net in the third set against Harlingen South in Bi-District championship game at Harlingen South High School on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Harlingen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Harlingen South’s Ella Ramirez (13) hits at the net against McAllen High in Bi-District championship game at Harlingen South High School on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Harlingen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Katherine Williamson (6) falls to her knees in celebration after scoring the winning point to end the game in Bi-District championship game against Harlingen South at Harlingen South High School on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Harlingen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Katelyn Pritchard (8) sets the ball against Harlingen South in Bi-District championship game at Harlingen South High School on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Harlingen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Gabby Estringel (16) and Karely Cantu (15) defend the net against Harlingen South in Bi-District championship game at Harlingen South High School on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Harlingen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Braelyn Martinez (2) returns the ball against Harlingen South in Bi-District championship game at Harlingen South High School on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Harlingen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Kayla Salinas (7) hits at the net against Harlingen South in Bi-District championship game at Harlingen South High School on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Harlingen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Katherine Williamson (6) celebrates the end of the third set against Harlingen South in Bi-District championship game at Harlingen South High School on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Harlingen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Isabella Rivera (13) defends the net against Harlingen South’s Kamryn Castillo (1) in Bi-District championship game at Harlingen South High School on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Harlingen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

