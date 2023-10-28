Home Media Photo Gallery: UTRGV is defeated by UT-Arlington in 4 sets 3-1 in... MediaPhotoRGVSportsUTRGV VaquerosVolleyball Photo Gallery: UTRGV is defeated by UT-Arlington in 4 sets 3-1 in WAC play By Joel Martinez - October 28, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Perris Key (2) hits at the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Nadine Zech (21) hits at the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Perris Key (2) hits at the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley head volleyball coach Todd Lowery reacts to the action on the court in a WAC matchup against University of Texas-Arlington at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Nadine Zech (21) serves the ball against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Luanna Emiliano (9) and Luisa Silva Dos Santos (7) defend the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Nadine Zech (21) defend the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Claudia Lupescu (1) hits at the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Claudia Lupescu (1) defends the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Julianna Bryant (22) defends the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Julianna Bryant (22) reacts to play on the court against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Julianna Bryant (22) prepares to hit at the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Luisa Silva Dos Santos (7) hits at the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Isa Bento (12) celebrates a point against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Julianna Bryant (22) defends the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Julianna Bryant (22) anticipates a hit at the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Nadine Zech (21) defends the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A replica 2022 WAC Championship ring is displayed that were handed out to fans who attended as the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley plays against the University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Nadine Zech (21) celebrates a point against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Nadine Zech (21) hits at the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Nadine Zech (21) returns the ball against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Luisa Silva Dos Santos (7) takes the ball across the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Perris Key (2) anticipates a hit at the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Perris Key (2) hits across the net against University of Texas-Arlington in a WAC matchup at the Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chargers shutout Hawks in GOTW, take first in 16-5A DI Air Hounds: San Benito lets it fly, remains unbeaten McHi downs rival Rowe to clinch playoff spot Photo Gallery: McAllen High defeats McAllen Rowe in crosstown rivalry 9-6 UTRGV’s Lowery: ‘We’re closing the gap’