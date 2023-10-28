Blankets, heaters, fosters needed for dogs at Edinburg shelter

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A little warmth can go a long way.

As the Rio Grande Valley is expected to see its first bit of cold weather Monday and Tuesday, the vulnerable dogs and cats at local shelters will need some of that warmth.

That’s why Palm Valley Animal Society is asking the community for help in protecting the around 540 dogs at the shelter during the approaching cold front.

The dogs are currently housed at the PVAS Trenton Center, located at 2501 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg, with many of them staying in outdoor kennels.

The forecast Monday and Tuesday will for the first time since early 2023 dip into the 50s before descending into the high 40s.

In order to keep the animals safe from the cold, the shelter is asking for items that will help keep them warm such as blankets, tarps, heaters, extension cords and propane tanks.

Those who wish to donate to the shelter can do so through the PVAS’s Amazon Wishlist, where community members can directly purchase and send items to the shelter.

Palm Valley is also asking anyone who can foster a dog during the cold front to contact them at (956) 278-0702 or email [email protected].