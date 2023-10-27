Only two weeks remain in the 2023 Texas high school football regular season, with the race to the playoffs and district titles heating up across the state.

In the Rio Grande Valley, the area’s two Class 6A districts are starting to take shape, with some teams already securing playoff berths, while others are still in the hunt.

Take a look at who’s in and who’s out heading into Week 10 of the regular season, as well as a look at possible scenarios down the stretch.

TICKET PUNCHED

Five of the eight available playoff spots in the RGV’s two 6A district have been locked up as of the completion of last week’s action.

In District 31-6A, PSJA High and Edinburg High are both locks for the postseason, each sitting at 3-0 in district play. The district’s four other teams all remain in the hunt for a postseason spot, with Edinburg North and Mission High currently holding the third and fourth seeds, respectively.

Three of District 32-6A’s four spots have been locked up, with a fourth possibly incoming. San Benito, Weslaco High and Los Fresnos all secured their tickets to the postseason with wins last week.

Harlingen High currently holds the fourth spot in the district, and a win over Brownsville Rivera today clinches the Cardnals’ spot in the playoffs.

MUST-WIN GAMES

While some teams already have secured spots in the playoffs, others are in must-win contests this week to keep their slim postseason hopes alive.

La Joya High and Edinburg Economedes squared off in a battle of winless teams Thursday, with the winner staying alive in the District 31-6A playoff race and the loser eliminated from contention. The Jaguars defeated the Coyotes 28-14, eliminating La Joya from playoff contention while keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.

Over in District 32-6A, Brownsville Hanna and Brownsville Rivera’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, each needing to win their final two games to have a chance at the postseason.

The Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-3) face off against Weslaco High (8-0, 3-0) at 7 p.m. today, needing a win and a Harlingen High loss to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Raiders (2-6, 0-3) will need to pick up a win over Harlingen High (5-3, 1-2) to keep their playoff dreams alive. The task is a tall one, however, with Rivera last beating Harlingen in 2004.

A Cardinals win today eliminates both the Eagles and the Raiders from the postseason and secures Harlingen High’s fifth straight playoff appearance.

GOLD BALL CHASES

A pair of new champs could be crowned this season in both of the RGV’s 6A districts, with both of last year’s champions not in control of their district title fates.

Edinburg North and Harlingen High claimed last season’s District 31-6A and 32-6A titles, respectively.

The Cougars currently trail Edinburg High and PSJA High in the standings by one game, while the Cardinals are all but eliminated from contention, sitting two games behind San Benito and Weslaco High.

The Cougars could play spoiler to Edinburg High’s district title hopes with a win over their crosstown rival today while also keeping their own title hopes alive with a victory.

A Bobcats win, however, potentially could set up a district-title-deciding game against PSJA High during the final week of the regular season, with both teams possibly heading into the contest 4-0 in district play.

PSJA High will need to get past Mission High (3-5, 1-2) to remain unbeaten in district play. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tom Landry Stadium in Mission.

The Bobcats are in search of their first district title since 2004, while the Bears are looking for their first gold ball since 2019.

Over in 32-6A, San Benito and Weslaco High are on a collision course for the district title, both sitting at 8-0 overall and 3-0 in district.

Like the Bears and Bobcats, the Greyhounds and Panthers are set to face off during the final week of the regular season, with the district title possibly on the line if both teams can emerge victorious today.

The Greyhounds will need to get past Los Fresnos (6-2, 2-1) first, with a win by the Falcons keeping the door open for their own district title hopes and creating a scenario for a possible three-way tie for the top spot.

Kickoff between San Benito and Los Fresnos is set for 7 p.m. today at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium in Los Fresnos.

Meanwhile, the Panthers host Brownsville Hanna (1-7, 0-3) at 7 p.m. today, with a win keeping them in the running for their first district title since 2015.

For a full look at all of the RGV’s district standings and stat leaders, visit www.rgvsports.com.

