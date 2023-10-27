Alton man accused of beating death indicted

Only have a minute? Listen instead

An Alton man accused of killing a 45-year-old man after beating him to death is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Jesus Bernal, 43, is set to appear before state District Judge Letty Lopez for his arraignment on one count of murder for the death of Roman Andres Meza.

Bernal’s co-defendant, 36-year-old Amy Villanueva, was arraigned last Wednesday, pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in late November.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., Alton police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man at 915 N. Oak St. on Sept. 4, according to a news release.

Once the officers arrived, they found Meza on the ground in front of property near the roadway.

Alton investigators learned that two individuals, later identified as Bernal and Villanueva, assaulted Meza.

The two were later apprehended without incident and were charged with aggravated assault.

However, on Sept. 6, at 6:45 p.m., Meza was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Jason Pena, who also ordered an autopsy.

“The aggravated assault charges will be enhanced to murder for Jesus Bernal and Amy Villanueva who are both still in custody at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center,” the press release said.

Villanueva remains jailed on $605,000 in bonds while Bernal is being held on $2 million in bonds.