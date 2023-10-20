PHARR — PSJA North won its 18th consecutive regular-season game with a 27-7 victory over McAllen Memorial on Friday at PSJA Stadium.

The Raiders move to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in District 15-5A DI. The loss snaps a three-game winning streak by the Mustangs, who fall to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in district.

PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns from distances of 42, 79 and 7 yards. Running back Jaden Fuentes added an 85-yard touchdown run during the second quarter after a Davante Espinoza interception. Fuentes finished with 92 rushing yards and fullback Jason Montes added 83 yards on the ground for PSJA North.

McAllen Memorial running back Sebastian Aleman led the Mustangs with 76 rushing yards and scored a 1-yard touchdown with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kane Coy added 41 rushing yards.

The touchdown by Memorial is only the second time PSJA North has surrendered points all season. The Raiders finished with 396 yards of offense to 192 for the Mustangs.

Next for PSJA North is La Joya Juarez-Lincoln (0-8, 0-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr. McAllen Memorial will host Rio Grande City (3-5, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium in McAllen.

