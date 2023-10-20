Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Raiders roll past Mustangs 27-7 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Raiders roll past Mustangs 27-7 By Delcia Lopez - October 20, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA North’s Alejandro Aparicio, right, breaks up the middle for big yardage against McAllen Memorial defender Gavin McIntytre, left, during a District 15-5A DI contest at PSJA Stadium Friday, October 20, 2023 Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jason Montes, left, looks for running room against McAllen Memorial defender Rick Reyna, right, during a District 15-5A DI contest at PSJA Stadium Friday, October 20, 2023 Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, left, carries the ball against McAllen Memorial defender Jimmy Martinez, right, during a District 15-5A DI contest at PSJA Stadium Friday, October 20, 2023 Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Alejandro Aparicio, left, escapes the pocket while McAllen Memorial defender Erick Guajardo, right, in hot pursuit during a District 15-5A DI contest at PSJA Stadium Friday, October 20, 2023 Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy, right, is brought down by PSJA North’s defender Jose Alanis, left, during a District 15-5A DI contest at PSJA Stadium Friday, October 20, 2023 Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Alejandro Aparicio, right, gets his helmet pulled by McAllen Memorial defender Greg Reyna, left, during a District 15-5A DI contest at PSJA Stadium Friday, October 20, 2023 Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy, middle, high steps a PSJA North’s defender Mikey Gonzales, bottom, during a District 15-5A DI contest at PSJA Stadium Friday, October 20, 2023 Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Alejandro Aparicio, right, sidesteps McAllen Memorial defender Erick Guajardo, left, during a District 15-5A DI contest at PSJA Stadium Friday, October 20, 2023 Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy, right, is pressured by PSJA North’s defender Mikey Gonzales, left, during a District 15-5A DI contest at PSJA Stadium Friday, October 20, 2023 Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen High School cheerleader with Down syndrome shines on and off the court Lawsuit: Former Delia’s Tamales employees allege decades of fraud Raymondville school district initiative ensures employees get timely mammograms ‘Most traveled man in America’ set to visit final map pinpoint: The RGV Appeals court reverses ruling to retest DNA in 2001 Alamo murder