Meet the RGVSports.com Athletes of the Week. Athletes are voted on by the RGVSports.com sports staff with input from coaches and organizations in each respective sport. RGVSports.com coverage ranges from Brownsville to Roma. Please send your nominees to [email protected] by 2 p.m. Monday for consideration.

FOOTBALL

Isaac Lozano, senior, RB, Roma: Lozano rushed for 285 yards and five touchdowns during a 48-41 victory over previously unbeaten Sharyland Pioneer en route to this week’s RGVSports.com Football Player of the Week award. Roma trailed by 15 points at the half before mounting a comeback spearheaded by Lozano, whose 22-yard touchdown run with three minutes remaining proved to be the difference. Roma is off to its best start in program history following the win, sitting at 7-0 overall and 2-0 in district with three games remaining. Lozano has played a big role in the Gladiators’ historic season, rushing for 1,321 yards and 22 touchdowns on 168 carries through seven games.

VOLLEYBALL

Andie Lozano-Lomeli, senior, MH, Brownsville Pace: Lozano-Lomeli is the RGVSports.com Volleyball Player of the week after leading her Vikings to a pair of sweeps and closing in on the District 32-5A title. Lozano, a 6-foot senior middle blocker, registered 15 kills and one ace in a win over Donna High. She also tallied 22 kills and a block in a win over Brownsville Lopez as the Vikings continue to climb the Texas High School Girls Coaches poll. They are most recently ranked 12th in Class 5A with a 28-3 overall record.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Osbel Cisneros, senior, Harlingen High: Cisneros picked up his first career win Friday, clocking in at 16 minutes, 22.5 seconds en route to the District 32-6A individual title. The senior distance runner’s first-place finish is an improvement from his sixth-place finish during last year’s district meet. Cisneros’ performance helped Harlingen High capture the District 32-6A team title and secured a spot at next week’s regional cross country meet.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Juliana Garcia, sophomore, Harlingen High: Garcia set a personal best during Friday’s District 32-6A meet, finishing in 19:17.2 en route to the individual title. Her time was 10 seconds faster than her previous personal best. Garcia’s victory also marked the first individual win of her career, improving from last year’s second-place finish at the district meet. The sophomore distance runner also led the way for Harlingen High’s team title, highlighting a group that featured seven runners in the top 10.

[email protected]