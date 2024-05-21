Fatal Edinburg shooting followed argument over missing chicken

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The fatal Sunday shooting in Edinburg followed an argument over missing chicken, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Edinburg police arrested 17-year-old Alberto Quintana and charged him on Sunday with murder for the killing of his cousin 43-year-old Alvi Aristegui Puyg at The Enclave Apartments at 602 S. Pin Oak Rd.

“Alberto stated (that) Alvi was upset over some chicken that was missing,” the affidavit stated.

That document said that Quintana’s father told Puyg that it wasn’t worth fighting over two packs of chicken and that he paid for everything anyway.

He told investigators that his son warned Puyg to stop being so aggressive.

The father then heard a loud bang right next to his ear and realized that his son had shot Puyg, who he believed died instantly.

Investigators said Quintana implicated himself in the murder.

He is being held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond.