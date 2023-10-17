PSJA High’s Victoria Gonzalez (7) sets the ball in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High’s Julianna Guajardo (5) defends the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High’s Aubrey Garza (13) ndefends the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High’s Karina Lucio (12) defends the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]
PSJA High’s Karina Lucio (12) defends the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]
PSJA High’s Kamila Figueroa (6) celebrates a point against Edinburg North in a District 31-6A match at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High’s Mia Dominguez (3) sends the ball across the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High’s Mia Dominguez (3) defends the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High’s Mia Dominguez (3) celebrates at the end of the set in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR