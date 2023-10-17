Home RGVSports High School Photo Galley: PSJA High defeats Edinburg North in 4 sets RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoVolleyball Photo Galley: PSJA High defeats Edinburg North in 4 sets By Joel Martinez - October 17, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA High’s Victoria Gonzalez (7) sets the ball in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Julianna Guajardo (5) defends the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Aubrey Garza (13) ndefends the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Karina Lucio (12) defends the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected] PSJA High’s Karina Lucio (12) defends the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected] PSJA High’s Kamila Figueroa (6) celebrates a point against Edinburg North in a District 31-6A match at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Mia Dominguez (3) sends the ball across the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Mia Dominguez (3) defends the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Mia Dominguez (3) celebrates at the end of the set in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RGVSports.com Athletes of the Week – 10/16/23 Rattlers advances to fourth round of team tennis playoffs Water Polo Regional Quarterfinal Playoff Schedule Roma, PSJA Memorial meet in RGVSports.com Game of the Week RGVSports.com Top 10 Poll – 10/16/23