McALLEN — Six different McAllen Memorial Mustangs hit paydirt in a 49-21 District 15-5A DI win over La Joya Juarez-Lincoln on Thursday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Mustangs (5-2, 3-1) won their third straight, while the Huskies dropped to 0-7 on the year.

Quarterback Kane Coy led the Mustangs through the air and Sebastian Aleman hurt the Huskies with tough running on the ground with five combined touchdowns.

Memorial’s sophomore quarterback finished with three touchdown passes to David Hinojosa, Caden Keller and Daniel Rivas. Aleman did his scoring damage on a 3-yard blast and a 59-yard run up the middle.

Split end Dylan Goodson sparked the Mustangs with a 55-yard touchdown run on an end-around on the first play from scrimmage. Isai Gutierrez closed the scoring for Memorial with a 28-yard run during the fourth quarter.

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln quarterback John Menchaca scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter before breaking off a 53-yarder down the left sideline during the fourth. Running back Pedro Menchaca scored on a 55-yard run through the middle of the Memorial defense.

Next for McAllen Memorial is a matchup against PSJA North (6-0, 3-0) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr. The Huskies move on against Edinburg Vela (5-1, 2-1) at 7 p.m. next Thursday at La Joya ISD Stadium in La Joya.