Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats La Joya Juarez-Lincoln in mid-season play 49-21 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats La Joya Juarez-Lincoln in mid-season play 49-21 By Joel Martinez - October 12, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial running back JP Garza (4) scrambles through the La Joya Juarez-Lincoln defensive line as he carries the ball in a District 15-5A Di game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial defender Kody Sanchez (45) celebrates his fumble recovery against La Joya Juarez-Lincoln in a District 15-5A Di game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial running back Sebastian Aleman (1) carries the ball all the way to a touchdown pursued by La Joya Juarez-Lincoln defender Alexis Contreras (4) in a District 15-5A Di game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln quarterback John Menchaca (2) is brought down by McAllen Memorial defender Daniel De la Cruz (24) as he carries the ball in a District 15-5A Di game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial defender Nehemiah Adebowale (22) brings down La Joya Juarez-Lincoln wide receiver Diego Costilla (14) as he carries the ball in a District 15-5A Di game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial wide receiver Dylan Goodson (5) carries the ball against La Joya Juarez-Lincoln in a District 15-5A Di game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial quarterback Kane Coy (6) scrambles behind the line of scrimmage to avoid a tackle by La Joya Juarez-Lincoln defenders in a District 15-5A Di game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial head football coach Moses Patterson watches the action on the field against La Joya Juarez-Lincoln in a District 15-5A Di game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln running back Pedro Menchaca (1) is brought down by McAllen Memorial defenders in a District 15-5A Di game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial defender Erick Guajardo (40) attempts to stop La Joya Juarez-Lincoln quarterback John Menchaca (2) in a District 15-5A Di game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial running back JP Garza (4) carries the ball against La Joya Juarez-Lincoln in a District 15-5A Di game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln color guard display the school flag before the start of the District 15-5A Di game against McAllen Memorial at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen Memorial gallops past La Joya Juarez-Lincoln Hidalgo, Zapata on collision course – again RGV High School Football Stats and Standings – Week 8 Bryant: From headstrong to just strong for UTRGV UTRGV’s Emiliano, Perez garner WAC honors