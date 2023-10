Reported scores and stats from Tuesday’s RGV high school volleyball matches. Coaches, please send your scores and stats to (956) 821-3834 or [email protected]

District 32-6A

Los Fresnos def. Brownsville Rivera 25-21, 29-27, 25-15

Weslaco def. Harlngen High 26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13

District 31-6A

Edinburg North def. La Joya 25-6, 25-10, 25-13

Mission High def. Edinburg High 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14

PSJA High defeats Edinburg Economedes 25-15, 25-15, 25-17

District 32-5A

Mercedes def Donna 25-12, 25-12, 25-20

Harlingen South def. Donna North25-13, 25-3, 25-14

Edcouch-Elsa def. Brownsville Porter, scores not reported

Brownsville Veterans def. Weslaco East, scores not reported

Brownsville Pace def. Brownsville Lopez, scores not reported

District 31-5A

Edinburg Vela def. Rowe 25-12, 25-23, 25-15

McAllen High def. PSJA Memorial 25-4, 25-16, 25-11

PSJA North def. PSJA Southwest, scores not provided

Sharyland High def. Valley View 25-8, 25-20, 25-5

Sharyland Pioneer def. McAllen Memorial 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21

District 30-5A

Roma def. Laredo Nixon 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Palmview def. Mission Veterans 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

District 32-4A

Hidalgo def. La Feria 25-16,26-24, 25-9

Grulla def. Brownsville Harmony, scores not reported

District 32-3A

IDEA Frontier def. IDEA Riverview 25-12, 25-19, 25-9

District 31-3A

Idea Quest def. Idea Alamo 25-18, 25-13, 25-15

Harlingen South def. Donna North25-13, 25-3, 25-14

Ella Ramirez 4 kills, 1 assist, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Daniela Yzaguirre 4 kills, 1 block; Malloree Mireles 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Raeana Lopez 8 kills, 3 aces; Kamryn Castillo 19 assists, 2 aces, 1 block; Katlynn Rodriguez 1 assist, 5 aces, 1 dig; Daniela Terron 3 aces, 1 dig

Digs: daniela Terron 1, Kaytlynn Rodriguez 1,

Donna North: Not reported

South 11-3; North 0-14

District 31-5A

Edinburg Vela def. Rowe 25-12, 25-23, 25-15

Vela: Abby Zamora- 5 kills, 14 assists, 13 pts-2aces, 5 digs; Lauren Hanson-4 kills, 9 assists, 9 pts, 1 block; Danika Verdooren-9 kills, 1 block; Miranda Allen- 3 kills, 1 block; Laura Guizar-2 kills; Gaby Gracia 11 digs; Mia De La Garza 29 digs, 3 kills, 2 assists; Ava Tovar 9 digs; Ameryss González 1 kill, 3 digs, 1 block; Daya Meza 2 digs; Gloria Salinas 5 digs; Sophia Rosales 2 kills; Savanah Rivera 1 block, 2 kills

Rowe: Hailey Gonzalez 9 kills 19 digs; Ariana Facundo 16 digs; Aubry Castro 11 assists; Leana Palacios 10 assists

Vela 19-14, 8-6; Rowe 6-8

Sharyland High def. Valley View 25-8, 25-20, 25-5

Sharyland: Kenisha Martinez 18 kills, 2 aces; Kassandra De La Garza 4 kills, 18 assists, 1 block; Kaitlin Rodriguez 11 assists, 3 aces; Barbara Pena 4 kills; Ashlyn Garcia 2 kills; Hannia Jimenez 1 block; Fernanda Chapa 2 aces; Pamela Pena 2 aces

Valley View: Not reported

Sharyland 40-1, 14-0; Valley View 2-12

Sharyland Pioneer def. McAllen Memorial 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21

Pioneer: Tera Schumacher 13 digs, 23 assists, 10 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Aleena Zuniga 22 digs, 28 assists, 12 kills, 1 ace, .5 block; Hailey Botello 21 digs, 5 kills; Scarlet Verjel 11 kills; Itzel Hernandez 12 kills, .5 block; Florencia Curiel 20 digs, 1 ace; Izabella Cano 11 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace, .5 block; Alexie Martinez 3 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist

McAllen Memorial: Not reported

Pioneer 33-5, 12-2; Memorial 9-5

District 30-5A

Palmview def. Mission Veterans 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Mission Veterans: Sophia Pacheco 8 kills 3 aces, 11 digs; Bella Carizalez 2 kills 7 blocks; Camilla Southerst 8 kills 1 ace, 6 digs 2 blocks; Chloe Rosillo 2 kills, 23 digs; Monika Regalado 4 kills, 20 digs

Palmview: Miley Zieske 14 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist; Kylie Cantu 10 kills, 2 aces, 5 dig; Erika Tijerina 5 kills, 1 block/assis; Jeslynn Flores 3 kills, 1 digs, 4 blocks, 1 blk/assis; Evoria Garcia 1 kill, 2 aces, 19 assists, 15 digs; Alexia Arevalo 15 assists, 3 digs; Jessica Arevalo 1 kill, 3 assists, 2 aces, 12 digs; Arizona Gauna 1 kill, 2 aces, 4 digs; Arianna Alaniz 5 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace, 1 digs, 1 block

Mission Veterans 7-3; Palmview 10-0

Roma def. Laredo Nixon 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Roma: Elaiza Martinez 19 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs, 5 blocks; Ceci Benitez 11 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs, 1 block; Madelyn Garcia 8 kills, 4 aces, 14 digs; Jaiela Garza 38 assists, 2 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces; Nayleth Moreno 2 kills, 1 ace, 16 digs; Paula Barba 2 kills, 1 ace, 13 digs, 1 block.

Nixon: Not reported

Roma 25-9 overall, 8-2 in district; Nixon 3-7

District 32-4A

Grulla def. Brownsville Harmony

Grulla: Fatima Morales 13 kills, 20 digs, 1 ace, 1 assits; Karolina Martinez 2 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace, 1 block; Johanna Escalante 3 kills, 1 dig; Elanie Castillo 2 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Maylee Bermudez 2 kills, 16 digs, 11 assists; Ailani Lupez 17 digs; Ava Browns 10 digs, 7 aces

Harmony: Not reported

Grulla 8-3; Harmony 0-11

Hidalgo def. La Feria 25-16,26-24, 25-9

Krisel Hernandez 24 digs 16 kills; Yasuri Castro 20 digs 25 assists 4 kills; Valeria Prishker 17 digs; Audrey De León 8 kills 3 blocks 4 assists; Camyla Paredes 6 kills 2 blocks; Roxy Quiroz 4 kills 9 digs

La Feria: Not reported

District 32-3A

IDEA Frontier def. IDEA Riverview 25-12, 25-19, 25-9

Frontier: Alejandra Garza 16 kills 11 digs; Danna Melo – 4 kills, 2 aces, 15 digs; Naema Alatorre – 1 kill, 2 aces, 3 digs; Madison Matlock – 5 kills, 3 aces; Alexa Villarreal – 2 kills, 1 ace; Isabella Granado – 1 kill, 7 aces, 22 digs; Miranda Garcia – 3 kills, 2 digs

Riverview: Not reported

Frontier 11-1; Riverview 0-12

District 31-3A

Idea Quest def. Idea Alamo 25-18, 25-13, 25-15

Quest: Emily Hurtado 1 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace; Chelsey Vela 9 kills, Kayla Garza 2 kills, 7 digs; Nathalia Iglesias 8 digs; Nathalie Ramirez 10 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Nalani Fernandez 4 kills, 6 digs; Ana Diaz 10 digs; Kimber Jeffrey 5 digs

Alamo: Not reported

Quest: 11-1; Alamo 3-9