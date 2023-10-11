PHARR — District 32-6A co-champions PSJA High and PSJA North dominated their Region IV-6A bi-district playoff matchups Tuesday at the Pharr Natatorium to begin the postseason with a bang.

The rival Bears (19-4-1, 9-1) and Raiders (11-2, 9-1) split their district championship, but on Tuesday, both played like teams with the potential to put together deep postseason runs.

PSJA High unleashed a dominant display of offense with a 34-12 victory over Sharyland High. The 34 goals scored by the Bears was a season high as Arturo Razo and pinpoint passing from Jai Arenas and Chris Gonzales kept the pressure on the Rattlers’ defense all night. PSJA High advances to the area round against San Antonio Churchill. Game details are to be determined.

PSJA North also scored a season high in points in its 26-6 bi-district win against Mission Veterans. The Raiders’ trio of Kaleb Dallas, Josue Rocha and Jayden Ybarra proved to be too much to handle both offensively and defensively as PSJA North advanced back to the area round. The Raiders now prepare for a second-round test against San Antonio Jay this weekend. Game details are to be determined.

Harlingen South’s boys team is also moving on after defeating Sharyland Pioneer 11-5 on Tuesday. The Hawks will meet San Antonio Johnson next.

Mission High’s boys water polo team won its first playoff game in program history with a hard-fought 14-12 victory over PSJA Memorial. The Eagles are scheduled to face Alamo Heights in Round 2.

On the girls side, Harlingen High, Harlingen South, Mission Veterans and PSJA High punched their tickets to the area round with victories Monday.

The Cardinals held off Mission High 18-6 to set up a second-round matchup against Alamo Heights. The Hawks soared over Sharyland Pioneer 31-5 and will face San Antonio Churchill in Round 2. The Bears powered past Sharyland High 21-14 in bi-district and will take on San Antonio Reagan in the area round. The Patriots handled business against PSJA Memorial 24-5 and advance to meet San Antonio Johnson in Round 2. Area-round game details are to be determined.