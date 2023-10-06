WESLACO — Weslaco High quarterback Andres Sepulveda connected with running back Eli Rodriguez for the go-ahead touchdown with 11 seconds left, and the Panthers defeated the Harlingen High Cardinals 35-32 in the RGVSports.com Game of the Week.

The touchdown marked the third of the half for Rodriguez, who added touchdown runs of 5 and 77 yards. He finished with 23 carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns, adding two catches for 31 yards and the game-winning score.

“At first, I was supposed to be blocking but before the play I told Andy I was going to swing out and try to get open for him,” Rodriguez said. “I told him to throw it to me. I saw the outside backers bite on the receivers, so I knew the touchdown was open right there. Andy saw it and threw an amazing ball and that was all she wrote.”

The Panthers trailed 17-0 for nearly the entire first half before a 14-yard touchdown pass from Sepulveda to Ayden Moralez cut the deficit to 10 before the break.

Weslaco High built off the momentum, opening the second half with a 50-yard pick-6 by defensive back Ryan Gonzalez to make it 17-14.

“The play by Ryan gave us momentum,” Weslaco High head coach Roy Stroman said. “We knew that the defense had to make a stop and Ryan came out and got that pick-6. Football is about highs and lows and getting that momentum. That is what Ryan did for us.”

Rodriguez took over following a field goal by the Cardinals, scoring back-to-back touchdowns on runs of 5 and 77 yards to give the Panthers their first lead during the fourth.

“At first I was seeing nothing but Cardinals swarming to me,” Rodriguez said. “They’re an amazing team that is coached very well, but I think we’re coached a little better. My team did an amazing job. My O-line did an amazing job. I’m getting them donut tomorrow. On that last long run, I saw a big hole and knew I had to take it. I’m pretty fast so I took it to the outside and that was all I needed.”

Harlingen High answered with back-to-back scores of its own, with sophomore running back Noah Huerta finding the end zone from 5 yards, followed by a 39-yard burst down the sideline from quarterback Randy Morales to make it 32-28 with less than two minutes remaining.

Morales finished with 21 carries for 243 yards and two scores. Huerta added 12 carries for 39 yards and one touchdown.

The Panthers went to work in their two-minute offense following Morales’ touchdown, with Sepulveda marching his team 79 yards for the game-winning score.

“We talked about overcoming adversity at halftime,” Stroman said. “We were down 17-7 at halftime and knew they were getting the ball back, but our kids didn’t waver. We didn’t panic. We knew there was a lot of football left and our kids did a hell of a job not giving up and playing until the last whistle. Those are things we work on. With our two-minute drill, we knew whoever had the ball last was probably going to win this game. Two good programs out there tonight. It could have gone either way, but we’re just blessed it came our way.”

The victory moves the Panthers to 6-0 on the year, including 1-0 in district. The Cardinals drop to 4-2, with the loss marking their second straight.

Weslaco High continues district play at 7 p.m. next Friday, hitting the road for a contest against Los Fresnos (5-1, 1-0) at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium. Harlingen High returns home to try and snap its mini-two-game losing streak, hosting Brownsville Hanna (1-5, 0-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday at Boggus Stadium in Harlingen.

