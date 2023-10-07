Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Weslaco High takes win in the final seconds against Harlingen... RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Weslaco High takes win in the final seconds against Harlingen High 35-32 By Joel Martinez - October 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Weslaco High running back Elias Rodriguez jr (6) carries the ball against Harlingen High in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High running back Elias Rodriguez jr (6) carries the ball against Harlingen High in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High defender Deven Martinez (99) brings down Harlingen High ball carrier Randy Morales (2) in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High quarterback Randy Morales (2) attempts to fight off Weslaco High defender Marcus Valdez (42) in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High quarterback Randy Morales (2) carries the ball in a District 32-6A opener against Weslaco High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High quarterback Andres Sepulveda (2) carries the ball against Harlingen High in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High quarterback Andres Sepulveda (2) hands off the ball to running back Elias Rodriguez jr (6) in a District 32-6A opener against Harlingen High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High quarterback Andres Sepulveda (2) carries the ball against Harlingen High in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High running back Elias Rodriguez jr (6) celebrates his touchdown in the end zone against Harlingen High during the third quarter in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High running back Weslaco High running back Elias Rodriguez jr (6) carries the ball against Harlingen High in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High Weslaco High running back Elias Rodriguez jr (6) carries the ball against Harlingen High in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High defender Daryn Hanks (52) brings down against Harlingen High ball carrier Noah Huerta (22) in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High running back Weslaco High running back Elias Rodriguez jr (6) carries the ball against Harlingen High in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High head football coach Manny Gomez listens on the radio headset in a District 32-6A opener against Weslaco High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High head football coach Roy Stroman talks on the headset in a District 32-6A opener against Harlingen High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Chris Luna (19) carries the ball off the field after a kick off return by Harlingen High in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High running back Elias Rodriguez jr (6) reaches out for a loose ball which he lost and then recovered against Harlingen High in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High quarterback Andres Sepulveda (2) looks to pass the ball against Harlingen High in a District 32-6A opener at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Down to the Wire: Panthers top Cards in RGVSports.com GOTW Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mustangs grab win over city rival Rowe Brownsville Veterans Memorial defeats Weslaco East in a thrilling District 16-5A DI meeting Down to the Wire: Panthers top Cards in RGVSports.com GOTW Diamondbacks down Patriots in 16-5A DII opener Photo Gallery: Diamondbacks roll to a district-opening victory over Patriots 56-36