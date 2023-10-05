The first half of the 2023 Texas high school football season has come and gone, with teams across the state gearing up for the home stretch.

The area’s Class 6A teams are fresh off a bye week, ready to kick off league play in their respective districts today.

The Valley’s two 6A districts have played out in different fashion, one consisting of four teams with one or no losses, while the other doesn’t have one team over .500.

In District 31-6A, Edinburg North, Mission High and PSJA High are at the top of the table, each posting 2-3 records during non-district play.

The Bears enter league play as the hottest team of the bunch, winning back-to-back games over Brownsville Hanna (35-12) and Brownsville Veterans (31-21) to close out their non-district slate.

Meanwhile, District 32-6A’s top four teams hold a combined 18-2 record after district play, with two sitting undefeated and two with just one loss.

San Benito and Weslaco High are 5-0 heading into the start of district play, with Harlingen High and Los Fresnos both sitting at 4-1.

The district kicks off with a marquee matchup between Harlingen High and Weslaco High at 7 p.m. today.

MIDSEASON MVPS

The RGV is home to several elite athletes at the Class 6A level, making the race for district and area MVP awards a tight one.

A handful of athletes have begun to separate themselves from the rest of the pack at the midway point, however, putting themselves in prime position to earn local and possibly statewide honors.

San Benito senior Fabian Garcia was a preseason favorite to win District 32-6A’s MVP honor, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, while also earning a spot on the magazine’s preseason all-state list. The Greyhounds’ superstar hasn’t disappointed, rushing for a district-leading 739 yards and 12 touchdowns through five games, also hauling in six catches for 150 yards and two scores.

Garcia isn’t the only 32-6A athlete having a dominant year. Los Fresnos sophomore Robert Pineda is building on a breakout freshman campaign. The Falcons’ signal caller ranks sixth in 32-6A in rushing (451 yards, three touchdowns) and first in passing (941 yards, 11 touchdowns).

In District 31-6A, PSJA High quarterback Jaime Lopez is the front-runner for the MVP award. After a rough opening game, Lopez and the Bears’ offense has been clicking on all cylinders, going 2-2 during their past four games, their two losses coming by a combined four points.

Lopez sits at 1,444 passing yards and 12 touchdowns with zero interceptions heading into district play, leading the Bears to a 2-3 start to the year.

Edinburg North running back Ulysses Melendez (570 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) and Mission High quarterback Diego Salinas (1,320 total yards, 11 total touchdowns) also have been among the district’s best, each leading their teams to 2-3 non-district records.

BREAKOUT STARS

Each campaign brings opportunities for new names to establish themselves as household names. The 2023 season is no different, with several athletes amid breakout campaigns.

In Mission, junior running back Thomas Aparicio has taken a major leap during his second varsity season, leading District 31-6A in rushing through five games. Mission High’s bell cow has carried the ball 60 times for 606 yards and seven touchdowns, both well above his season total from last year.

Over in District 32-6A, Harlingen High sophomore Noah Huerta and Weslaco High senior Eli Rodriguez have been among the Valley’s best. Huerta ranks seventh in the district in rushing yards (66 carries, 431 yards) and among the top 10 in the RGV in scoring (10 touchdowns) during his first varsity season, and Rodriguez’s 714 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns rank fifth and third in the RGV, respectively.

Other breakout stars include Brownsville Hanna’s Mario Garcia (99 carries, 506 yards, four touchdowns), Harlingen High’s Adam Sanchez (26 receptions, 292 yards, one touchdown) and PSJA High’s Emiliano Fraga (20 receptions, 404 yards, five touchdowns).

