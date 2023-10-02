Week 7 highlights the start of district play for the last of the RGV’s teams. Headlining the week is a top-10 faceoff between No. 3 Weslaco High and No. 4 Harlingen High in the RGVSports.com Game of the Week.

The Panthers emerged unscathed from non-district, picking up wins over Edinburg High, Harlingen South, Mercedes, Laredo United South and Sharyland High.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals finished 4-1 during their non-district slate, with their lone loss coming during their non-district finale against Laredo United 36-35.

This year’s game features three of District 32-6A’s top rushers in Weslaco High’s Eli Rodriguez and Harlingen High’s Randy Morales and Noah Huerta.

Rodriguez ranks second in District 32-6A in rushing yards through five games, totaling 714 yards and 12 touchdowns on 86 carries.

Morales and Huerta sit in third and seventh in rushing yards in District 32-6A, respectively, with Morales toting the rock 65 times for 607 yards and seven scores, while Huerta has chipped in 431 yards and 10 touchdowns on 66 carries.

The Cardinals have won three straight against the Panthers, including a 31-21 victory at home last season.

Kickoff for the RGVSports Game of the Week between the Cardinals and Panthers is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco.

