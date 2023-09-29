Chargers cruise in RGVSports.com GOTW

DONNA — Brownsville Veterans Memorial started strong, fast and never looked back in the RGVSports.com Game of the Week on Friday night.

The Chargers, similar to last season’s 60-7 stomping, handled the Donna High Redskins and found themselves up 35-0 after the dust settled with only 10 minutes, 53 seconds remaining until halftime.

Brownsville Veterans eventually won 49-10 at Bennie La Prade Stadium in Donna.

“We were very happy with the focus and with the execution that we had today,” Brownsville Veterans head coach JC Ramirez said. “Our game plan was as simple as we can make it and the kids came out played. I am extremely proud they knew what their job was and that they did their job, and did it with passion.”

Brownsville Veterans fullback Alvin Trevillion gashed Donna High for 148 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Trevillion said that he ran through some of the biggest holes he has seen this season as the fullback picked up multiple runs over 10 yards and scored from 25 yards.

“My oline came to play today,” Trevillion said.

Chargers running back Gilbert Trillo scored from eight yards as well as fullback Cesar Belmontes in the first half.

“We did not really do that last game,” senior offensive lineman Matthew Pinion said of the big holes being opened up. “That hurt us, so we tried to show out today.”

Donna High’s Daniel Martinez scored the lone touchdown for the Redskins. Martinez scored a 40-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 35-7.

Storm Montoya rushed for 93 yards and ran in a touchdown, and he threw two touchdowns. The special teams unit also came up with two takeaways as the Chargers went into the locker room up 42-7.

Chargers running back Calvin Trevillion added a touchdown early in the third quarter to put the Chargers up 49-7 and seal the District 16-5A DI win.

Brownsville Veterans (3-2, 1-0) takes on Weslaco East (3-3, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Brownsville in a pivotal district meeting. Donna High (4-2, 1-1) is on a bye before also having to play Weslaco East on Oct. 13.