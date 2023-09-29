Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Brownsville Veterans defeats Donna High 49-10 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Brownsville Veterans defeats Donna High 49-10 By Joel Martinez - September 29, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Brownsville Veterans’ Alvin Trevillion (22) carries the ball against Donna High in a game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans running back Gilbert Trillo (1) smiles as he celebrates his touchdown run against Donna High in a game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans’s Alvin Trevillion (22) carries the ball against Donna High defender Isaiah Gaona (21) in a game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Donna High head football coach Mike Gonzales looks out onto the field in a game against Brownsville Veterans at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans’ Cesar Belmontes (21) carries the ball into the endzone against Donna High in a game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans’ Cesar Belmontes (15) carries the ball against Donna High in a game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Donna High wide receiver Daniel Martinez (4) carries the ball in a game against Brownsville Veterans at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RGVCCCA’s Top 10 XC Polls – 09/29/2023 Meet of Champs offers runners a jumpstart to championship season Sub-5A Notebook: Tarpons excelling in the trenches; Santa Rosa/SJA look to stay unbeaten in district Lyford breezes by Bishop with big night from Olivas-Romo, Chavez and a stout defense Photo Gallery: UTRGV defeats Southern Utah in 3 sets