TSTC police department delivers CRASE training to heighten awareness for college’s employees

HARLINGEN — Texas State Technical College’s police department recently held a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training session to raise awareness for TSTC employees in case an active assailant event were to occur on campus.

This year TSTC police have provided about 50 statewide CRASE sessions either in person or online.

TSTC police sergeant Michael Salinas said the focus of the presentation was to educate TSTC employees about prevention that can help them survive an active assailant threat.

“The ‘Avoid, Deny, Defend’ strategy provides a framework about what individuals can do when faced with a crisis,” Salinas said.

Attendees were taught about risk factors, the three stages of disaster response, awareness of surroundings, empowering civilians, how to help others, and other topics.

Maricela Zepeda, a senior TSTC Veteran Affairs school certifying specialist, was pleased with the session.

“It’s important to be aware of what’s happening around you and identify potential risks,” she said.

TSTC enrollment coach David Reyes said the presentation was informative.

“It’s good that employees have an emergency preparedness plan and we have that mindset to be prepared,” he said.

For more information about the CRASE program, visit https://alerrt.org/course_types/CRASE.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.