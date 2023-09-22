Hawks battle past Wildcats in District 16-5A DI opener

HARLINGEN — Harlingen South defensive back Luis Orozco’s interception late in the fourth quarter sealed a 23-16 District 16-5A DI victory over Weslaco East on Friday night at Boggus Stadium in Harlingen.

The interception delivered the win on the opening night of District 16-5A DI, but it was also the strong running by Harlingen South on a three-touchdown night by junior quarterback Dylan Anaya that gave the Hawks a 1-0 start in district play.

Harlingen South head coach Israel Gonzalez said it was a hard-fought game, and if you paid $8, it was worth it.

Gonzalez then praised Weslaco East coach Michael Burget on physical run-game that he deploys and then defensive coordinator Rey De Leon for their adjustments at half time.

Anaya, a junior, scored his third touchdown of the night from 6 yards with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter to put the Hawks up 23-16 after the Wildcats stormed back into the game.

“Dylan Anya is just a competitor,” Gonzalez said. “Our offensive line and receivers blocked their tails off. People know what is coming, but they have to stop it. We proved tonight that we can get after it if we need to.”

A fumble recovery and a long catch by Julian Garcia helped set up Weslaco East quarterback Alex Martinez’s two 2-yard touchdown runs to tie the game at 16 in third quarter. The Wildcats converted both 2-point conversions.

The Hawks controlled the clock and picked up tough rushing yards with backs David Sanchez and Alvin Edwards; along with runs by Anaya to set up his two touchdowns in the first half. Hawks kicker Jeziel Ovalle nailed a 32-yard field goal at the end of the half to send Harlingen South into the locker room up 16-0.

“I love our offensive line,” Anaya said. “They could not have done a better job of taking focus and charge every play. It was a good game. I feel like they stick together and remembered what we preached this week. That is, speaking to God – speaking into existence and manifesting it under God.”

Harlingen South (3-2, 1-0) returns to District 16-5A DI action against Brownsville Pace at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Brownsville. Weslaco East (2-3, 0-1) takes on Brownsville Lopez at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Weslaco.