San Benito appoints three department heads

SAN BENITO — San Benito’s City Hall is promoting three officials to head key departments.

Johanna Maldonado, who was serving as the city’s planning manager since late 2022, is taking over as planning director.

Maldonado brings 10 years of municipal government experience to city hall, previously working with planning departments with Pharr, Edinburg, Harlingen and Weslaco.

She holds a certified public management certificate from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley along with an associate’s degree in general studies with a concentration in business from Southern New Hampshire University.

In the city’s finance department, officials appointed Stephanie Sarrionandia, who had served as assistant finance director since July 2022, to the position of finance director.

Sarrionandia, whose background includes “extensive” auditing experience, holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting along with a master’s degree in business administration from UTRGV, officials stated.

In the public works department, officials appointed Anibal Garcia to serve as director.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Garcia, who had served as the city’s capital improvement project coordinator since July 2022, previously worked as the city’s assistant public works director before serving as interim public works director since February.

Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and manufacturing engineering management from Tarleton State University in Stephenville.