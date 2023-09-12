Meet the RGVSports.com Athletes of the Week. Athletes are voted on by the RGVSports.com sports staff with input from coaches and organizations in each respective sport. RGVSports coverage ranges from Brownsville to Roma. Please send your nominees to [email protected] by 2 p.m. Monday for consideration.

FOOTBALL

RB Jamal Polley, senior, Edinburg Vela: Polley racked up 327 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 21 carries to earn the RGVSports.com Football Player of the Week honor for Week 3. He scored all six of the SaberCats’ touchdowns in a 42-35 non-district win against Weslaco East last Thursday, including a 72-yard score with 1:58 remaining to put Vela in front for good. Polley leads the Rio Grande Valley in rushing with 743 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, with an average of 14.9 yards per carry.

VOLLEYBALL

Tera Schumacher, senior, Sharyland Pioneer: Schumacher showed her ability to light up the stats in every category, leading the Diamondbacks to huge District 31-5A victories to remain undefeated in district. Schumacher tallied am ace, 23 assists, 12 kills, 16 digs and 1.5 blocks in a sweep over McAllen Memorial on the road, and had 14 assists, 14 kills and nine digs during a four-set win against McAllen High. Pioneer has a 26-3 overall record and is 5-0 in District 31-5A, tied with Sharyland High.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Armando Morales, sophomore, La Feria: Morales recorded his second-best time of the season during the Tony Trejo Stampede on Saturday en route to his third straight individual win of the year. The sophomore distance runner clocked in at 15 minutes, 19.8 seconds during the race, finishing more than 40 seconds faster than the next competitor. His victory marked his fourth in five races this season, finishing second behind his twin brother during his lone loss.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Yazmin Guerra, junior, PSJA Southwest: Guerra set a new personal best Saturday, finishing in 18:39.4 for second place during the Tony Trejo Stampede. Her time was 0.3 seconds faster than her previous personal best of 18:39.7 set during last year’s Region IV-5A meet. The sophomore distance runner finished only behind Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal, and she beat the third-place finisher by nearly one minute. Guerra has now picked up back-to-back, top-two finishes, including a victory during last year’s Donna ISD Invitational.

