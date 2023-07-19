Operation Border Health Preparedness to offer free health services July 24-28

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Operation Border Health Preparedness will provide free health services next week at several locations throughout the Valley, hosted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and its community partners.

The event, formerly known as Operation Lone Star, will include general physician services, immunizations for children and adults, diabetic screenings, hearing screenings, vision screenings, blood pressure screenings, and sports physicals.

It will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28 at these locations:

>> Cameron County: BISD Central Administration Building, located at 708 Palm Blvd in Brownsville; >> Hidalgo County: PSJA Early College High School, located at 805 W. Ridge Road in San Juan; >> Starr County: Veterans Middle School, located at 2700 W. Eisenhower Road in Rio Grande City; >> Willacy County: Raymondville High School, located at 601 FM 3168 in Raymondville.

For more information, visit dshs.texas.gov/obhp2023.