AT&T partners with Boys & Girls Club to donate 100 laptops to PSJA students

One hundred laptops were given to students and families with the PSJA school district on Wednesday as part of AT&T’s nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide.

In a news release, AT&T said it is also partnering with Human-I-T, a nonprofit that aims to create equitable access to the internet, to provide the Boys & Girls Club of Pharr-San Juan with laptops and other resources.

“The laptops, funded by an AT&T donation to Human-I-T, will be given to Pharr-area residents in need to help them fully participate in our digital world,” the release stated.

AT&T estimates there are more than 10,000 students in Pharr that don’t have access to the internet, computers or skills needed in a home to benefit from the online world.

State Rep. Sergio Muñoz Jr. said in the release that robust and reliable internet connections are critical for students.

“Robust and reliable internet connections — and the tools to harness their power — are critical for our students and their families,” Muñoz said. “These tools and technologies increase educational and economic opportunities and help level the playing field for Pharr students as we all compete in an ever-connected world.”

Hidalgo County Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu said he appreciates AT&T, Human-I-T and the Boys & Girls Club for coming together for the event.

“We use the internet every day to access learning, economic, health and other online opportunities,” Cantu said. “Unfortunately, many students and families in Pharr simply don’t have the tools they need to do this at home.”

Alfredo Mata, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club Pharr-San Juan, thanked AT&T and Human-I-T for the donation.

“It’s mission critical in Pharr that our students have the digital literacy and computer skills to compete in an increasingly online world,” Mata said. “We greatly appreciate AT&T and Human-I-T for their donation today of 100 computers and other resources that will give our students access to the tools and technologies they need to succeed.”

J.D. Salinas, vice president of External Affairs for AT&T Texas, reiterated the importance of bridging the digital divide.

“AT&T is proud to collaborate with organizations like Human-I-T to help close the digital equity gap in Pharr. Many students here lack the devices and digital literacy they need for online learning and other online opportunities,” Salinas said. “Access to computers is vital in helping to bridge the digital divide and we are glad we can assist in providing these resources to those who need them most.”