Freemasons say man was killed outside McAllen lodge

The Mission man shot and killed Monday night was a well-known member of the business community who served as a troop mentor for the Boys Scouts of America and was a member of a local Masonic lodge.

The Facebook page for the Freemasons organization identified Robert Wise, 55, of Mission, as a member of the McAllen Lodge No. 1110.

According to the Freemasons Facebook page, Wise was shot outside of the Masonic hall of the McAllen lodge in question after officers’ installation Monday evening.

At 9:46 p.m. on Monday, a witness reported hearing “a loud pop, then someone moaning in pain,” according to a McAllen police news release.

Wise was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Wise was also a managing member and leader at Wise CDL LLC with more than 23 years of trucking experience, according to the Wise CDL website.

In addition, the website describes Wise as “patient, personable and very knowledgeable” as well as a family oriented person who found fulfillment in giving back to his community.

The Wise CDL LLC Facebook page created a post expressing their condolences for the death of their “beloved” and “exceptional” leader and spoke about the future of the company.

“His sudden departure has left us shocked and grieving, as we try to come to terms with this profound loss,” the post said. “Together, we will honor Robert Wise’s memory and carry his spirit forward.”

His daughter, Erica Cantu, has created a GoFundMe page in order to pay for Wise’s funeral expenses.

“I don’t think our hearts will ever be the same for those of us that knew him,” Cantu wrote on the GoFundMe page. “There are no words that can bring back our dad … but it brings me comfort knowing how many lives he touched and the numerous people that have reached out to our family.”

Julio Diaz, 35, of Alamo has been charged with first degree murder for Wise’s death and had his bond set at $1 million. He was arraigned Tuesday, according to McAllen police.

