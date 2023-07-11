McAllen police nab suspect who shot, killed Mission man

|
Only have a minute? Listen instead
The McAllen Police Department has arrested the 35-year-old man suspected of shooting a man to death Monday night.
In a news release, police said they responded at 9:46 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of N. 11th St. in reference to a disturbance after the reporting party said “they heard a loud pop and then someone moaning in pain … one (1) male got shot, on the ground.”
Police said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Julio Diaz, then fled the scene of the murder.
Authorities took Diaz into custody Tuesday morning.
The responding officers found 55-year-old Robert Wise “on the floor … bleeding (from gunshot wounds).”
He later died at a hospital.
Wise’s last known address is in Mission.
Anyone with information is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the smartphone application P3 Tips.
Here’s the latest update: