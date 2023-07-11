Donna break-in ends with woman in hospital, drugs and weapons seized

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Donna woman was hospitalized after being shot by three armed men who entered her home, where police found narcotics and weapons, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:13 a.m. Tuesday morning, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Billy Drive in rural Donna in reference to a gunshot wound report, which was later reclassified to an aggravated robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a 30-year-old woman who reported that three armed men forced their way into her house using the backdoor.

“The victim further reported the men were masked and wore all-black clothing,” the release said.

Authorities noticed the woman suffered a gunshot wound so she was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators and crime scene specialists searched the victim’s property where narcotics and weapons were found.

“Investigators secured witness statements and evidence at the scene,” the release said.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging witnesses to come forward with any information regarding this ongoing investigation.

They urge anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114, or those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 688-8477.

One can also submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone application “P3 Tips.”