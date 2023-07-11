State Rep. Lopez launching district tour

Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — On the heels of her re-election announcement, State Rep. Janie Lopez, whose district includes Cameron and Willacy counties, will launch a district tour of the Cameron and Willacy County areas to discuss recent legislative accomplishments and issues important to her constituents, her office stated.

Lopez welcomes House District 37 constituents to attend the meet-and-greet events set for July 15 and July 22 at a Dairy Queen restaurant listed below.

On July 15, at 10:30 a.m., at 912 N Main St., La Feria; at 11:30 a.m. at 1613 N. 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen; at 12:30 p.m. at 801 W. U.S. 77 Business, San Benito; at 1:30 p.m. at 2044 E. Price Road, Brownsville; at 2:30 p.m. at 207 E. Ocean Blvd., Los Fresnos; at 3:45 p.m. at 302 Texas 100, Port Isabel; at 4:45 p.m. at 2401 Padre Blvd., South Padre.

On July 22, at 1 p.m., at 534 E. Hidalgo, Raymondville.