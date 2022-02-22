HIDALGO — The Hidalgo Pirates entered the 2022 campaign with high hopes, with several key members from last season’s Region IV-5A semifinal’s team returning.

The new campaign has been far from smooth sailing for the Pirates, however. Prior to the start of district play, starting defender Eder Hernandez was lost for the year with a knee injury. Not long after, The Monitor’s 2021 All-Area Boys Soccer Co-Offensive Player of the Year Rey Cantu went down with an ACL injury.

Despite dealing with the loss of several key players, the Pirates hold the top spot in District 31-4A after the first round of play.

“The truth is, this team is capable of winning state,” Hidalgo defender Gabriel Ordonez said. “We have good potential. Our coach is getting everything out of us, and we need to play at our maximum potential if we want to win state.”

Ordonez is one of several players that have stepped up this season, Hidalgo head coach Zeke Morales said.

“I also have Ailton Cardenas in the midfield who has done a fantastic job for me,” Morales said. “Then, definitely Anthony Nava, one of our fullbacks who is a team captain, as well as Adrian Lopez. Those are the guys I look for to step up when the going gets tough. They understand their role. They understand the responsibility they have. Their leadership qualities have been on display every time we play.”

Nava and Ordonez have been instrumental to the Pirates’ defense, anchoring the back line to help Hidalgo hold five of their six district opponents scoreless this season.

Offensively, the Pirates are averaging five goals per game despite missing their leading scorer from last year in Cantu, outscoring opponents 30-1 during district.

Still, Morales said believes the Pirates are only going to get better, with Cantu and other key players set to return during the second round of district play.

“That’s going to help us and elevate our level play,” Morales said. “We’re finally going to be where we want to be. We’re going to see the level of soccer we want to be at.”

Cantu is slated to return as early as next week during the Pirates’ contest against Monte Alto on March 4.

For Cantu, watching his team from the sidelines has been a bittersweet experience, he said, itching to get back on the pitch and do his part.

“It was uncomfortable watching the team,” Cantu said. “At the same time, it felt good because I know we have a really good team. We’ve beat every team. Everyone has been working hard every day. I’m doing everything to come back strong but it’s good to see how strong my team is even without me.”

The Pirates open the second round of district play today against Weslaco IDEA Pike before taking on second place Progreso (5-1-0) on Friday. A win over the Red Ants puts the Pirates in control of their destiny as they eye their third straight district title.

STREAKING BOBCATS

The Edinburg High Bobcats opened District 31-5A with a 3-1 loss at home against La Joya Juarez-Lincoln on Jan. 18. Since then, Edinburg High has reeled off wins in seven of their last eight games, including a 5-3 victory over the Huskies on Friday to avenge its early season loss.

Newcomer Miguel Solis, who joined the Bobcats after spending his first three seasons at Edinburg Vela, has played a big role for the Bobcats’ offensive success, scoring a district-leading seven goals through nine games.

The victory created a log jam atop the District 31-5A standings, moving Edinburg High into third with 20 points. They trail the Huskies (7-2-0) and Mission High (5-1-3), who are tied for first with 21 points apiece.

ROUND 2

The Valley View Tigers are in the driver’s seat going into the second round of district play, sitting in first place with 18 points earned.

Despite playing one less game due to postponement, the Tigers (6-0-0) still hold a three-point advantage in the standings over Sharyland High (3-1-3), which sits in second with 15.

Meanwhile, PSJA Southwest, PSJA Memorial, McAllen High and McAllen Rowe are in a race for the playoffs, all separated by three or fewer points.

PSJA Southwest (4-2-0) ranks third with 12 points, followed by PSJA Memorial (2-2-3) with 10 points.

McAllen High (2-3-2) and McAllen Rowe (2-3-2) sit on the outside looking in, tied for fifth with nine points. The top four teams from each district advance to the postseason.

[email protected]