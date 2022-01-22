The UTRGV women’s basketball team went on an 11-0 run during the final 3 1/2 minutes to defeat the Dixie State Trailblazers 75-68 on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg.

Down 68-64 during the fourth quarter, forward Taylor Muff made a jumper, sophomore Maria Llorente hit a free throw, and Muff made another jumper to give the Vaqueros (7-10, 3-2 WAC) the lead. The Vaqueros extended their advantage to 73-68 on free throws.

The Trailblazers (6-12, 2-5 WAC) had the ball with less than 17 seconds left when forward Iva Belosevic stole the ball and raced down the court for a layup to put the game on ice.

Muff posted her third double-double to lead the Vaqueros, scoring 18 points with a career-high 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and a career-high two blocks. Belosevic scored 16 points with six rebounds, a career-high three steals and a career-high tying two blocks. Freshman KaCee Kyle scored 14 points on a career-high tying four 3-pointers with a career-high six rebounds, a career-high tying four assists and one steal.

Breaunna Gillen led the Trailblazers (6-12, 2-5 WAC) with 15 points and eight assists.

UTRGV faces Sam Houston at 6 p.m. Monday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.