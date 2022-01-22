26th annual Rotary Shrimp Fest set to return

By LISA CAMPOS

HARLINGEN — After being postponed in 2020 and again in 2021 due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the 26th Annual Rotary Shrimp Fest of South Texas, Inc. is set for Saturday, Feb. 5. This year’s event will be held at the Casa de Amistad, 1204 Fair Park Blvd., from 5 to 9 p.m.

Back by popular demand, shrimp boil plates will be served. Dine-in guests will enjoy a beer garden, silent auction, raffles and live music by Rewind, a five-member band that plays music from the 40s to the hits of today.

For those who would rather take their plates to go, curbside delivery will be available.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased by sending a direct message to their Facebook page, from any Rotarian or at the door.

Rotary Shrimp Fest of South Texas, Inc. is organized by the Harlingen Sunburst Rotary, San Benito Rotary and Rotary Club of Harlingen. Net funds of the Shrimp Fest are used for scholarships, charities and the betterment of the Harlingen and San Benito communities.

For more information about this and other Harlingen events, please visit www.exploreharlingenblog.com.