Only have a minute? Listen instead

Parishioners of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Brownsville celebrated a sacred day on Tuesday.

The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe was observed that day as hundreds gathered for mass that morning.

Observed Dec. 12, the feast is an important date on the Catholic calendar and commemorates the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before Juan Diego of Mexico in 1531.

Tuesday’s celebration consisted of jubilant song and dance, including a performance by the Matachines de San Felipe de Jesus Catholic Church.

Father Francisco Acosta of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church celebrates along with Brownsville faithful Tuesday morning, Dec. 16, 2023, during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (Miguel Roberts | The Brownsville Herald)
Parishioners of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Brownsville celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, 2023. (Miguel Roberts | The Brownsville Herald)
Father Kevin A. Collins, OMI of St. Eugene De Mazenod Catholic Church celebrates along with Brownsville faithful Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, 2023, during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (Miguel Roberts | The Brownsville Herald)
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Brownsville faithful Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, 2023, during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (Miguel Roberts | The Brownsville Herald)
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Brownsville parishioners Tuesday morning, Dec. 16, 2023, during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (Miguel Roberts | The Brownsville Herald)
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Brownsville parishioners on Tuesday morning, Dec. 16, 2023, during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (Miguel Roberts | The Brownsville Herald)
Father Francisco Acosta of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish celebrates along with Brownsville faithful Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, 2023, during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (Miguel Roberts | The Brownsville Herald)
Father Kevin A. Collins, OMI of St. Eugene De Mazenod Caholic Church celebrates along with Brownsville parishioners Tuesday morning during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (Miguel Roberts | The Brownsville Herald)
Matachines de San Felipe de Jesus Catholic Church celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Tuesday morning, Dec. 16, 2023, at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts | The Brownsville Herald)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR