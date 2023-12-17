Only have a minute? Listen instead

Parishioners of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Brownsville celebrated a sacred day on Tuesday.

The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe was observed that day as hundreds gathered for mass that morning.

Observed Dec. 12, the feast is an important date on the Catholic calendar and commemorates the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before Juan Diego of Mexico in 1531.

Tuesday’s celebration consisted of jubilant song and dance, including a performance by the Matachines de San Felipe de Jesus Catholic Church.