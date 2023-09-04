Dunkin’ is offering free coffee to rewards members on Mondays — with any purchase

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Dunkin’ really wants you to become a member of Dunkin’ Rewards.

They’re giving away a free coffee every Monday at participating restaurants, beginning now through Oct. 30, apparently to “beat the Sunday Scaries.”

Hey, whatever works.

There is a catch though. The offer is available only for Dunkin’ Rewards members and is good for a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Their pitch is that you should be at Dunkin’ anyway loading up on pumpkin spice everything.

“When guests purchase their fall-favorite pumpkin bakery item, they can sip on pumpkin for free and indulge in the nutty pumpkin coffee, featuring sweet pumpkin, cream, and a touch-of-hazelnut,” stated a Labor Day news release from Dunkin’.

There’s other offers including one-time deals such as a free order of hashbrowns with a breakfast sandwich purchase.

You should know that there’s a limit of one per member and that additional charges and terms may apply and all that jazz.