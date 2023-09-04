Bloodhounds, Chargers meet for RGVSports.com Week 3 GOTW

It is an all-Brownsville affair for the RGVSports.com Week 3 Game of the Week.

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers (0-1) take on the Brownsville St. Joseph Bloodhounds (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday night at Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School.

Brownsville Veterans’ running game versus Brownsville St. Joseph’s passing attack creates an intriguing matchup of two contrasting offensive styles.

The Chargers are coming off a bye week after losing to a tough San Benito team 28-21 in Week 1.

The Bloodhounds offense have put up 131 combined points in their first two wins. Quarterback Gavin Cisneros has thrown for 600 passing yards in those two games for eight touchdowns.

Brownsville Veterans won last year’s meeting 40-20.