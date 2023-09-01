LA VILLA — The Lyford Bulldogs entered the 2023 football season motivated after opening the season unranked in the RGVSports.com Sub-5A top 4 poll.

A season-opening win against then-No. 1 Port Isabel sent a statement across the RGV.

The Bulldogs added another statement win Friday, taking down No. 4 La Villa 28-12 during a non-district game at Cardinal Stadium in La Villa for their second straight victory over a top-four team.

“It was kind of slap in the face seeing the rankings, so it was motivating,” Lyford quarterback Aiden Olivas-Romo said. “We’re expected to be the little guys, but to come out and perform the way we have, it is a big boost. At the same time, boosts only last so long, so we have to keep working hard toward our goal.”

Olivas-Romo has been a big key to the Bulldogs’ 2-0 start to the season, opening the year with a 442-total-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Tarpons.

He followed it with another big day against the Cardinals, going 9-of-14 for 161 yards and two touchdowns, and adding 65 yards and a score on 12 carries. The senior athlete added an interception on defense during the fourth.

Lyford quarterback Aiden Olivas-Romo (9) rolls out during a non-district game against La Villa on Friday at Cardinal Stadium in La Villa. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

“He’s our general on offense,” Lyford head coach Jerry Jauregui said. “He commands that offense. He had a couple of mistakes, but we’ll get that cleaned up and be ready for the next week.”

After a slow first quarter, Olivas-Romo and the Bulldogs’ offense roared to life during the second, adding a pair of touchdowns to take a 13-6 advantage into the break.

First, the signal-caller got it down through the air, finding Adrian Chavez on a screen pass for the 44-yard score.

After a touchdown pass by La Villa quarterback Brandon Felix to freshman Isaiah Felix, Olivas-Romo marched the offense 72 yards down the field for another score, this time taking it himself from 19 yards to give his team the one-score advantage at the break.

Lyford wideout Adrian Chavez (4) reaches out for a catch during a non-district game against La Villa on Friday at Cardinal Stadium in La Villa. Chavez caught one of Olivas-Romo’s two touchdown passes Friday. (Joel Martinez | The Monitor)

Momentum seemed to shift to the Cardinals after a 32-yard touchdown scamper by Brandon Felix cut it to 13-12 during the third.

Olivas-Romo and the Lyford offense had other plans, however. A five-yard touchdown run by Pedro Rosas extended the lead to 21-12 during the third, with Olivas-Romo delivering a pass in stride to Armando De La Garza during the fourth to make it 28-12.

The Cardinals wouldn’t go down without a fight, however, with Felix attempting to will his team to victory during the final period. An interception by Olivas-Romo of Felix during the final minutes, however, all but sealed the victory for the Bulldogs.

Felix finished the night 8-of-17 for 104 yards and a score, adding 86 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

La Villa quarterback Brandon Felix (6) looks to pass during a non-district game against Lyford on Friday at Cardinal Stadium in La Villa. (Joel Martinez | The Monitor)

“Kudos to No. 6 (Felix),” Jauregui said. “He’s a shifty little guy, and there is a reason these guys have won back-to-back district titles. They have a good solid team. Coach Dan Perez does a heck of job getting them ready to go. I want to go ahead and give all the glory to God through the hard times and the good times. Fortunately for us, tonight were good times tonight.”

The Bulldogs (2-0) continue non-district play against Raymondville at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Lyford.

The Cardinals (1-1) hit the road for a non-district game against the Santa Rosa Warriors (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Warrior Stadium.

