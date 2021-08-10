LETTERS: Race theory found faulty

America, land of the free, used to welcome legal immigrants with open arms in the late 1800s to early 1900s because we were a growing industrial nation. We needed these immigrants to build the railroads and work the factories of the industrial revolution. After World War II, we were pretty much a developed nation, the world order as we know it was being determined by military and economic strength and the United States was at the top of the list. We were the country that everyone looked up to.

The America of yesterday, the melting pot of races and ethnic peoples, has been forever changed by critical race theory that challenges how America dealt with people of color. America’s history, from the lows of brutal slavery to how the American Indian was almost exterminated is forever in the past, forgotten is the progress that equal rights afforded minorities in areas of housing, education and employment, but now this critical race theory wants to stir this melting pot to a melting point.

Critical race theory will only further divide this beautiful country by assigning blame and erasing people, books, statues and history that are deemed to be racist by this radical minority.

I was taught to be a free thinker, God gave me the right to decide what is right for me and my family, and not have a Marxist philosophy heaped upon me. Fortunately, this has been a wake-up call to all the free thinkers of all races, our country has made considerable race progress and America’s best days are still ahead.

Jake Longoria, Mission