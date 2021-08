LETTERS: Republicans: No racist past

Who did it:

Owned slaves? — Democrats (Southern/Confederate states).

Confederacy? — Democrats (Southern states).

Killed Lincoln? — John Wilkes Booth (pro-slavery member of the Know Nothing Party).

Lynched Blacks? — Democrats (most in Southern/Confederate states Mississippi and Georgia).

Jim Crow laws? — Democrats (legalized racial segregation in Southern states).

The KKK? — Democrats (originated in Confederate state Tennessee by Confederate soldiers).

Japanese internment camps? — A Democrat (President Franklin D. Roosevelt).

Segregation? — Democrats (Southern/Confederate states).

Killed JFK? — Lee Harvey Oswald (a declared communist).

Joel Ramirez, Edinburg