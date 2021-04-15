LETTER: Governor criticized

I am getting tired of our demagogue governor. He is outraged that the Biden administration has not supplied vaccine for our border control agents. Wait a minute — doesn’t the federal government supply the vaccine and the state determine who gets it?

He is also outraged that so many children have crossed the border. What does he want to do — send them back where would be no assistance for them, and in fact put them in danger? (Though some families have been sent back, at least they were not intentionally broken up with the kids staying the adults sent back.)

Now there are a lot of criminals crossing the border. It happens with every migration. Have you ever heard of the Italian Mafia or the Irish gangs? The bad guys want to get into the country just like the good guys; fortunately, the good guys outnumber the bad guys vastly. (I also have to wonder if at least some of these criminals are criminals only in that they crossed the border illegally, were sent back and now are recrossing.)

Lastly, drugs are being smuggled across the border. Like this is something new? But really, this last one always angers me. You see, the problem is not the drug smugglers. We are the problem! It is the Americans who buy the drugs. It is the Americans who send the money south. It is the Americans who send the guns south. If you have ever used illegal drugs, you are the problem. You see, there would be no drug trade if there was no demand. And we are the ones who demand the drugs, so we are the problem.

Gerard Pahl, Edinburg