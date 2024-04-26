RGV nurse apprenticeship to address medical staff shortage

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Rio Grande Valley is getting what educators and medical professionals say will be the first Registered Nurse Apprenticeship Track, which they hope will help address the current local and national nursing shortage.

The Texas Board of Nursing approved the nursing apprenticeship program Thursday, April 18. The initiative is a partnership between the Rio Grande Valley College and the DHR Health Registered Nurse Apprenticeship Program.

“The proposal was thoroughly examined and discussed during the Texas Board of Nursing

meeting and received strong endorsements,” an RGV College news release stated. “It was praised for its potential to significantly transform nursing education and address the challenges of nurse burnout, stress, and early career exits.”

Officials hope to launch the program by May of this year.

The program, which was awarded a $1 million grant by the Texas Workforce Commission to financially support its apprentices, will be integrated within the college’s existing Associate Degree Nursing program where apprentices will dedicate an additional 24 hours per week to hands-on clinical work. This will fulfill the student’s on-the-job learning requirements.

Throughout the program, apprentices will be working under the supervision of nurse preceptors at DHR Health.

For Annabelle Palomo, chief executive officer of RGV College, the program is a testament to their efforts to address the nursing shortage in the area by prioritizing retention, confidence-building, professional growth and nurturing a culture of empathy.

“Our community’s first nursing apprenticeship program, second statewide, offers hope for healthcare’s future,” Palomo said in the release. “Our exceptional RGV College team’s dedication shapes an elevated educational experience. Together, we’re building a legacy of innovation and empowerment.”

In 2023, DHR Health and other institutions, such as South Texas Health System and Valley Baptist Health System, indicated that much of their attempts to address the medical worker shortage is by partnering with academic partners like South Texas College and UTRGV.

In the release, DHR’s CEO, Dr. Manish Singh, pointed to partnerships like this addressing the critical need.

“We are committed to serving our community, which drives us to seek innovative solutions. The demand for nurses is high, and this collaboration provides a unique opportunity for aspiring nurses to gain valuable hands-on experience alongside their education,” Singh said. “Together, we are fostering workforce development and paving the way for a new generation of healthcare professionals.”

For more information, visit dhrhealth.com/careers.