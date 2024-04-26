Brownsville Navigation District awards $32,000 in scholarships to seniors

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Thirty-two graduating high school seniors from Brownsville area public and private high schools each will receive $1,000 scholarships through the Brownsville Navigation District’s 2024 Port of Brownsville Scholarship program.

The recipients — two students from each school — will each receive the money upon enrolling in a college, university or technical school. Winners are chosen on the basis of academic performance, community involvement, extracurricular activities and work experience, as well as how well they do on the essay portion of the scholarship application. This year’s recipients come from 16 high schools within the navigation district.

Brownsville Independent School District 2024 scholarship recipients are Katherine Guerrero and Luis Rodriguez, Brownsville Early College High School; Angel Giron and Mario Hernandez, Gladys Porter Early College High School; Brianna del Angel and Angelina Gaytan, Homer Hanna Early College High School; Yamileth Rodriguez and Melanie Sandoval, James Pace Early College High School; Jackie Estrella, Lopez Early College High School; Zophia Blanco and Ashley Trejo, Simon Rivera Early College High School; and Pierce de la Cruz Grove and Paulina Ramirez, Veterans Memorial Early College High School.

Also receiving scholarships are Joel Almaguer and David Hernandez, First Baptist School; Daniel Gomez and Berenice Sanchez, Harmony School of Innovation; Josue Bolanos and Carlos Lerma, IDEA Brownsville College Preparatory; Daniel Berlanga and Mia Silva, IDEA Frontier College Preparatory; Ingrid Perez and Kayla Zamarripa, IDEA Riverview College Preparatory; Frida Aguilar and Citlalic Mota, Jubilee Brownsville; Sydney Pena and Hannia Rodriguez, Los Fresnos High School; Natalya Avendano and Andrea Fletes, Saint Joseph Academy; and Karol Hernandez and Daniel Huerta, South Texas Independent School District Medical Professions.

The port said the scholarship program reflects a “commitment to develop the workforce of tomorrow and enhance quality of life by empowering local students to pursue their academic and career aspirations.”

“On behalf of the Brownsville Navigation District, I extend my congratulations to these amazing students,” said BND Chairman Esteban Guerra. “We are thrilled to see our local talent move forward to the next chapter in their educational journey. The future of the region rests on the shoulders of these ambitious scholars and the Port of Brownsville proudly supports their dedication to fulfill their goals.”

Established by BND commissioner in 2020, so far the scholarship program has awarded $158,000 to 158 top high school students attending schools within the navigation district.