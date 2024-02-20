Only have a minute? Listen instead

It is unforgivable that any adult would suggest to any student that there might be a possibility to escape accountability for a loan. Actual experience has more value than all the lofty words taught from our dictionaries. If degree has a value less than the recipient is willing to repay, it certainly is less than what a taxpayer might be forced to repay.

Selective pardoning degrades paying achievers and thus is not morally justifiable.

Fortunately, the Supreme Court has eliminated the legality of racism in college admissions, favoring merit-based admissions; this will inadvertently and properly reduce the number of student loans as well as the percentage that default. We no longer must pretend that diversity without merit has value.

Equally important questions relate to the number of student loans made, or how many graduates we need for occupations that require them, and who should determine the criteria for obtaining such loans.

For more than a century it has been known that not more than one-third of any major population is capable of college/university-level academic work, yet we get reports from many states bragging of as high as 66% to 70% of the students of their high schools being admitted to colleges — twice the percentage that can do college-level work. Government-financed, unneeded and useless college degrees are being foisted upon barely credit-worthy families and students who should never have been admitted to any university.

The resources wasted admitting college students to remedial studies permits public schools to escape accountability and responsibility for graduating students who cannot read or figure above elementary or middle school levels.

Of the low percentage of those who graduate, more than one-third show no improvement in critical thinking, and employers complain of their embarrassment for emails written by recent graduate employees. We graduated 11% of our 1970 population; now 30% of the population is degreed but half of these are no smarter or disciplined than the average non-graduate.

Employers say college degrees are not good indicators of readiness. One-third of college graduates have jobs historically performed by people with only high-school diplomas or the equivalent. The waste of one-third of the students’ college years and resources are an evil drain on national wealth.

The promotion of an inordinate number of useless degrees has been inadvertently accompanied by the surrender of 95% of professorships to educators having an anti-American political agenda. This agenda is poisoning the minds of worthy students needing degrees of real value as well as those studying for misled motives.

College professors falsely accuse conservatives of genocide and racism both in conversing with students and on social media, goading students to shout down (cancel or prohibit) invited conservative guest lecturers — even commandeering the stage while using profanity toward the speaker. At many colleges it is rare to find a conservative or a Republican professor.

What draws liberal progressivists to the educating professions? Or compels staffing to find them? You decide.

The more exacting the subject (STEM studies), the more likely is it to be taught by a conservative or Republican professor, but it is rare to find a conservative or Republican professor in a non-STEM subject. Authors such as Walter Williams and Thomas Sowell have reported such statistics.

Many colleges have become focal points for the destruction of traditional American values. From student polling data they report: Contempt for freedom of speech; labeling conservatism as “hate” speech; agreeing to shut down conservative speakers; disdain for patriotism; the shutdown of any offense to non-whites or non-Christians regardless of truth; all are prevalent in more than 50% of most student populations.

From 70% of students proud to be Americans in 2003, only 47% are now proud; proudest Americans are over age 50 and have the least college study. Teachers have been recorded telling students of America’s disdain for minorities, especially those not European; enlisting students in gun control politics; saying that capitalism is evil while socialism is preferable; while the USA has by far the wealthiest per capita non-white population in the world (even without considering welfare benefits).

Only creditors or banks should be involved in determining the criteria for student loans according to the probability of repayment. An education should be like gold and respected even more so.

Sell us education, not indoctrination. Stop degenerating our culture by teaching deviant behavior. We can get all the college-degreed people we are willing to pay for without intervention.

