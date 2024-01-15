Only have a minute? Listen instead

Editorial criticized

You have continued to make former president Donald Trump your personal pin cushion, and right behind him is our Gov. Greg Abbott, who is next to receive your barbs whenever you seem to see a need. Now you spoil our Christmas week by publishing an editorial from The Denver Post, another off-balance newspaper.

I refer to the editorial “Trump’s appointees hold his, America’s, future in their hands,” published Dec .23. If you don’t understand the Constitution, the appointees don’t hold anyone’s future in their hands. They can come to no other conclusion than that the Colorado Supreme Court justices are out of their saddles and hanging from their stirrups.

All that Donald Trump sharpshooters have is a lot of supposition, dreams and wishes he would be convicted of any act that would deny him ballot access. It ain’t. And it never will be.

Trump’s detractors continue to shout that he ordered the rioters to charge the Capitol and take it over. Nonsense! If anyone did that through their actions it was the Indomitable Nancy Pelosi who refused to call for the National Guard. How about it, Denver Post?

To diverge slightly, I need to comment on the Valley papers’ incessant attack on Gov. Abbott for placing barbed and/or concertina wire in the Rio Grande to deter illegals from crossing. Those with an ounce of sense will realize that fences of any type are not meant to hurt, they are meant to discourage illegals from getting hurt. Stay away and all is well. Also, if Gov. Abbott takes to his own methods to prevent illegals from coming he is doing what the federal government under President Biden refuses to do.

There is no method in the Constitution to override the president when he doesn’t want to perform than impeachment. Certainly leaving our borders open is an impeachable offense. An invasion without weapons (so far), but with thousands of bodies, is still an invasion. What about that, liberal press?

Duane Rasmussen

Laguna Vista

Rewilding the quad

It is a magical experience of sky, sunshine, flowers, butterflies and other pollinators. Imagine local landscaping that is emotionally and spiritually uplifting as well as an outdoor classroom for the natural sciences to learn about botany, entomology, ecology and resiliency along with enrichment for the social and behavioral sciences.

Bravo to UTRGV Edinburg campus for rewilding the drainage area and elevation of the “quad” for a perfect blending of nature and a welcoming space to all.

For years the “quad” was used as a recreational greenspace for campus activities but when heavy rain came, the “quad” flooded and became a bog. Now it is revitalized through extensive underground drainage and aboveground improvements of lights, seating areas and a platform stage built around the existing trees for event entertainment.

Rewilding of the “quad” has brought back butterflies and other pollinators in abundance on the campus, which improves quality of life along with greenspace — and now an additional outside laboratory teaching area. Field trip, anyone?

Diane Teter

Edinburg

