Only have a minute? Listen instead

Facility welcome

After reading the article “STHS opens chemical dependency unit in Edinburg” by Erika De Los Reyes, I am optimistic that this is a substance abuse facility the Rio Grande valley has been needing. This facility can be utilized by several individuals who need help.

There are several success stories from individuals who have checked into substance abuse facilities and put in work to get better. Now they are no longer struggling with substance abuse. Some individuals even think they will die using drugs but cannot stop, but after checking into rehab they are now sober. They are able to continue to be with their families and go on to live normal lives. There are several websites with different success stories; some go into relatable detail portraying what they were going through. Along with the success stories found on these sites, you can also find information on the medical aspect, from creditable doctors.

When deciding to admit yourself into these facilities you are choosing to put your well-being in the hands of someone else, and who better than professional medical staff who do this every day? At the facility they will ensure safety and support, where they can provide therapies and help ease the withdrawal. They can even provide treatments for any mental therapies needed to accompany the detox process. During this process of detox, the patient is able to put all their focus on getting better with the help of creditable professionals. In addition, relapse prevention is another factor they will assist with upon discharge to help the patient continue their lives substance free.

If I decide I’m done with drugs it’s just as easy to get off as it was starting. That is not always the case; detoxing alone can potentially be dangerous. Nausea, vomiting, even rapid heartbeat and high blood pressure can occur. Potential dehydration coupled with issues with blood pressure and heart rate can escalate quickly. Due to potential health issues during a detox, it’s best to detox with qualified medical staff to ensure safety and well-being.

Facilities are available to ensure resource attainability for anyone struggling with addiction and who needs help with healing, just take a step in the right direction.

Andrea Flores

Alamo

No one coming for your guns

Anti-gun regulation letter writers always fall back on the Second Amendment. This is a typical Republican deflection.

Don’t lie, no one is coming for your guns. Absolutely no one anywhere has called for suspending the Second Amendment. This purposeful missing the point by Republicans is meant to fool the low-information crowd that doesn’t know any better. No one is coming for your guns.

There is no sensible need for anyone to carry a war weapon out on the streets of America. We should not make it way too easy for the wrong person to get their hands on these horrible weapons.

Most every other aspect of our society is regulated with licensing for the good of the public. Privers, hunters, fishermen, business owners, food manufacturers, industries of all sorts and countless other sections of our society are all regulated in some way. Why not regulate killing machines that have been used to kill thousands of innocent lives including many children?

Beto Conde

Rancho Viejo

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas 78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].