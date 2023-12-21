Only have a minute? Listen instead

Affirmative Action garners opposition

For some time, I have been meaning to express my views on our government’s attempt at dealing with racism! Little did I know as a young adult in the ’60s that the term “affirmative action” was such a misnomer!

Was it by accident or by design! I say this because I have always believed that our Constitution, like our many laws, have been drafted after lengthy discussion and debate! That was not the case in 1965 with AA! John F. Kennedy’s Executive Order 10925 initiated the affirmative action wave!

What were they thinking when they came up with “affirmative action?” Do two wrongs make a right? Favoring a person due to their race or ethnicity over another is racist! Affirmative action did just that! Initially, Blacks were favored over whites, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans and other races! Even after including other minorities, it was still racist against whites! Was payback the intent of this executive order?

Plain and simple, you stop racism by treating everyone the same! You got the goods, you get into college! You got the goods, and you get the job!

I have always told my children my story of all the Black and Hispanic friends I made in the military and how all of them were given the same opportunities (GI Bill) as I was! I made the choice to attend college and better my situation in life! How many of my friends decided like I did? I didn’t need affirmative action to join the military!

You reap what you sow and all the violence and killing going on in minority communities is being committed by people who made the wrong choices! Bottom line!

Ernest Gorena

Brownsville

Keeping up with conflict

Keeping up with current problems around the world is important, and after reading that sensitive talks held up an Israel-Hamas hostage deal, I hope there is a resolution soon. Reportedly there was a deal for a temporary ceasefire in exchange for hostages held in Gaza. The issues between Hamas and Israel have spiked a global urgency for peace. News reports say doctors in Gaza are still working, despite the circumstances, which shows how they are fighting to conserve some type of resources. The cycle of violence in healthcare places poses a threat to neighboring communities. Officials were working to move hospital staff and critically ill patients from the hospital, which highlights the critical need for a permanent cease-fire and the necessity to evacuate to be able to sustain the war.

Not only has the issue spread that even public hospitals have been evacuated, but shelters, such as one in northern Gaza and one in Gaza’s Rafah Providence, which is where Palestinians have been forced since there is no more place for them, had rockets fired from multiple locations. The absence of a haven leaves children and civilians vulnerable and shows the humanitarian crisis and the urgency for hostilities and resources. Although peace is a priority, information shared online can spread and be misinterpreted. In terms of this deadly conflict, individuals may tend to strictly believe what they see on different forms of social media, without researching to know what is true. According to CNN Business, the demand for knowledge and intimate views of war can cause conspiracy theories that create debates about the war. Being educated is important, but finding reliable resources can be a struggle.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel represents instability and suffering. Finding a peaceful solution is vital for the well-being of Palestinians and Israelis.

Fatima Constantino

Edinburg

