Mercedes appoints new police chief

The city of Mercedes announced on Thursday the appointment of a new police chief said to bring a wealth of experience, leadership and commitment to community safety.

Frank Sanchez was appointed as the new police chief for the Mercedes Police Department following years in law enforcement, according to a news release from the city.

“I am honored to have been selected as the Police Chief for the City of Mercedes,” Sanchez said in the release. “I am committed to working closely with our officers, community members, and stakeholders to create a safer and more secure environment for everyone.

“Together, we will build a trusted and robust police force that serves and supports the community as a whole.”

According to the release, Sanchez has served in law enforcement in various capacities and has demonstrated dedication to ensuring the safety of the communities he’s served.

As police chief, Sanchez will be responsible for all aspects in the Mercedes Police Department which include crime prevention, community engagement and the safety of the city’s residents and visitors.

Sanchez will also expect to implement strategies to enhance public safety, collaborate with other law enforcement agencies and build strong community partnerships.

“We are delighted to welcome Frank Sanchez to the City of Mercedes,” Mayor Oscar D. Montoya Sr. said in the release. “With his extensive experience and dedication to protecting and serving communities, we are confident that he will lead our Police Department with the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and commitment to community-oriented policing.”